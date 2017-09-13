We should have an open mind and heed the Constitution concerning free speech but not let our brains fall out. Not all speech should be allowed if it attacks people and causes suffering. Germany now punishes any display reminiscent of the Nazi past. It has become a peaceful model of a country that allows people fleeing Syria to settle in Germany.

It is inconceivable that after all the horror, war, murder of millions of people, America would tolerate a new breed of Nazis to march down the streets spewing out their hateful propaganda, trying to infect others with their poison.

In spite of old age, I vividly remember the 1930s, the fighting in the streets, smashed store windows, the violence, fear, the separations. One night, the knock on the door. The Nazis came in and took our father away. He returned the next day but was told the family must leave Germany and to be at the train station the next morning. It was still early then. Do we want this for our country?

I am sorry for the people who live and work here, made this country their home, and now have to leave.