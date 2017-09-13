Rump Reversals

Last week’s issue notes Representative Carbajal stating that President Trump is “coming after the Dreamers” (DACA beneficiaries).

This claim seems a bit farfetched.

Trump has demonstrated interest in having immigration law changed by Congress, rather than (probably unconstitutionally) by Obama-style executive order. At the same time, he has also promised “no action” against DACA beneficiaries.

So far, despite much hoopla, Trump’s support for real immigration enforcement remains quite limited. Despite his campaign promises, supporters of amnesty for illegal immigrants — or its equivalent (DACA) — will see Trump often on their side.

Just another in his long list of policy reversals.