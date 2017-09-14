A Bigger, Better Cancer Center

Doors open for business at the new

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center (previously the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara) for real next week, so this week was set aside for celebrating the center’s new digs, designed to mimic the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, formerly known as the famed Awahnee Lodge.

Aside from the new three-story building ​— ​which cost $53 million to build ​— ​the facility boasts two new state-of-the-art radiation machines, more precisely known as linear accelerators. Walls for the new radiation chambers ​— ​which required 100 million pounds of rebar and concrete ​— ​range from three- to seven-feet thick. The virtue of the machines is the precision with which they can be guided and the speed with which they deliver their payload, thus minimizing collateral damage to nearby tissue.

By Paul Wellman