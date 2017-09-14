Matsuoka Stands Behind DACA Students

Students and staff at Santa Barbara Unified School District who are impacted by President Donald Trump’s recent action to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program have the full support of Superintendent Cary Matsuoka, according to a statement. “As we go through this national period of uncertainty, we remain committed to support our families, maintain our values of equity, and ensure our schools are a safe and welcoming place for all,” he said. The district also stressed that the state’s DREAM (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) Act is not related to DACA, and still allows undocumented students to apply for financial aid for college.