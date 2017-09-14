No Pot in My Backyard

Legalizing cannabis under Prop. 64 reflects the incredible stupidity of the voters in California. Because of their deranged actions, we all have to deal with the potheads around us who want to be legal now at all of our expense.

We are opposed to any pot anywhere. But the cities are urged to come up with their own plans or be told what to do by the state. Since we must act, let’s act for the minimal effect on all of us who don’t want it.

• Pot can be grown only in private, only in a private house for private consumption, six plants only.

• Pot cannot be smoked anywhere except in a private residence.

• Pot cannot be grown for sale except medical.

• Pot grown and sold for medical reasons must meet all FDA drug standards.

• No sales taxes will be collected from these pot rules.

• There is to be no smell of pot fumes anywhere.

Cannabis is not needed for any reason but to support existing pothead addictions.