Rescue Mission Starts Massive Remodel

Three years and $10 million in the making, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission broke ground 9/12 on the 40,000-square-foot remodel of its facility on East Yanonali Street. After 32 years of continuous use, the building — which serves those struggling with the homelessness and addiction — was in desperate need of repair. The remodeled facility will nearly double the number of homeless women who can be sheltered, vastly improve bathroom facilities, and seismically reinforce structures.