WEATHER »

Paul Wellman

Rescue Mission Starts Massive Remodel

By

Three years and $10 million in the making, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission broke ground 9/12 on the 40,000-square-foot remodel of its facility on East Yanonali Street. After 32 years of continuous use, the building — which serves those struggling with the homelessness and addiction — was in desperate need of repair. The remodeled facility will nearly double the number of homeless women who can be sheltered, vastly improve bathroom facilities, and seismically reinforce structures.



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: