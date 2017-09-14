Teen Injured by Microburst ‘Doing Much Better’

Alyssa Nuño, the 16-year-old Dos Pueblos High School junior who was severely injured during the microburst on 9/2, remains at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles but is “doing much better,” said her cousin Karina Arroyo. “She’s a lot more alert and having full conversations now.” Doctors are waiting for swelling to subside before starting reconstructive surgery on Nuño’s face. First responders at West Beach believe Nuño was hit by a canoe dislodged from its storage rack by sudden gusts of 80-mile-per-hour winds. She sustained a broken wrist and shoulder and multiple fractures of her skull and face, and has lost vision in one eye, according to Arroyo. Topa Topa Brewing Company downtown and Blenders in the Grass on Calle Real in Goleta are donating part of their sales on 9/15 to the family, and a GoFundMe account has raised more than $40,000 toward Nuño’s expenses. A GoFundMe account has also been set up for Dos Pueblos alum Tony Easbey, 25, who was critically injured on 9/5 by a 16,000-volt powerline downed by a tree weakened by the microburst. Easbey was flown to Grossman Burn Center, in Los Angeles.