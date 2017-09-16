Isla Vista CSD Opens New Office Space

The Isla Vista Community Services District (CSD) celebrated the acquisition of an actual office space Tuesday. The majority of the district directors accompanied by Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann huddled behind a red ribbon as President Ethan Bertrand and Vice President Natalie Jordan sliced through with scissors at 970 Embarcadero del Mar.

“Our district now has a location for us to work and grow,” Bertrand said.

Office hours and staffing are still being tinkered out, but a priority now is filling the space with district records so that the public can access them more readily.