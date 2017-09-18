Bubbles N Beans Laundromat Badly Burned

The Bubbles N Beans Laundromat & Shoe Repair business at 1930 De La Vina Street sustained heavy damage in a fire that broke out shortly after 2 a.m. this morning. The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the scene with with three engines and one ladder truck and was able to gain control of the blaze before it spread to adjacent buildings. The next-door tobacco shop, however, did suffer some smoke damage. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.