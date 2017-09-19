Man Jailed for Shoving Meter Maid

A Santa Barbara resident was arrested on 9/13 after he shoved a parking enforcement officer who was beginning the process of towing his truck. Matthew Robert Brown, 49, had parked his blue Dodge pickup truck on the 100 block of East De la Guerra Street with registration that had expired a year ago, stated Anthony Wagner, public engagement manager for Santa Barbara Police Department. When the parking enforcement officer told him his truck was being towed, Brown “became irate,” shoved the officer away from the truck, jumped in, and drove away.

Brown’s truck was recognizable as it contained a white motorcycle in its bed — a 2007 Suzuki dirt bike — and police officers soon stopped him at Figueroa and Chino streets without incident. Brown was jailed on $25,000 bail and charged with felony battery against an officer, and misdemeanor resisting and delaying an officer’s investigation. His truck was towed.

Wagner stated that vehicles with expired registration cannot be parked on city streets and that they can be impounded if the violation is more than six months old.