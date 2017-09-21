9/23: College Soccer: Menlo at Westmont

Both of Westmont’s nationally ranked teams hope this Saturday’s doubleheader gets them off to a good start in the Golden State Athletic Conference. The Warrior men (1-1-3) have allowed one goal in their last four matches while scoring just two themselves. Goalkeeper Lalo Delgado and the defense will be challenged by Menlo (4-2-1), which scored 14 times in its last three games. Westmont’s women (6-1), ranked no. 6 in the NAIA, scored their fifth consecutive win last week, 3-2 over Azusa Pacific, as Santa Barbara’s Jackie Lopez tallied two goals. Menlo (4-1-1) took the Warriors into overtime last year. Men: noon; women: 2:30pm. Thorrington Field, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$8. Call 565-6010.