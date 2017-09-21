DACA Workshop Scheduled Saturday

A DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) work permit renewal workshop takes place at La Casa de la Raza (601 E. Montecito St.) on 9/23, but those interested must first call sponsors Future Leaders of America (642-6208) for an appointment. The workshop runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and is solely for those with a work permit that expires between 9/5/17 and 3/5/18. Help is also available to UCSB students through the Undocumented Student Services website at bit.ly/ucsbuss.