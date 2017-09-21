Never Fear: Rachel’s Here

Like everyone these days, Rachel Gantz wears a lot of hats as one of the Indy’s advertising sales representatives. She first spent a couple of years with the graphics staff, and then began handling our clients’ advertising needs, as well as charting the path for classified customers online and in print. Perhaps more important, for those with the sad duty of placing an obituary notice to let friends and community acquaintances know that a loved one has died, hers is often the cheery voice heard on the other end of the phone. “It is sad, but it’s rewarding, too,” Rachel said, with a smile, “because it gives me a chance to be there for someone going through a tough time.”