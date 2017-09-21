Striped Bass in Southern California

Who: Marco Farrell (pictured)

What: 35-pound striped bass (caught, measured, and quickly released)

Where: On a sandy beach in the 805 area code, south of Point Conception

When: Late last month

Why: “I fish to enjoy being outside [and] to bring home fresh, sustainably harvested seafood,” said Farrell. “But this one was a big breeder, so I set her free.”



How: “She came in and lunged at my one-ounce Krocodile seven times in 18 inches of water before finally grabbing the lure just six feet away from my rod tip!”