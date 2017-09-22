Rush Hour Rules?

The California Highway Patrol’s stated primary purpose is “assuring the safe, convenient and efficient transportation of people and goods on our highway system.” I write to challenge whether the CHP’s observation of traffic during rush hour on California Highway 101 in our area is aligned with its stated purposes.

During rush hour in Santa Barbara and Montecito, CHP officers can frequently be seen inside their vehicles along the sides of the 101 observing drivers. In particular, officers are often seen at the side of the Olive Mill Road southbound 101 on-ramp and pulling drivers over just south thereof.

These convenient observation points seem to be used by the CHP primarily for detecting minor traffic infractions, such as the new do-not-hold-and-operate-your-cell-phone law, and not for more appropriate uses, such as detecting more major traffic infractions and responding to accidents and emergencies.

The CHP’s enforcement of minor traffic infractions during rush hour is counterproductive to its primary purpose. The pursuits and subsequent traffic stops cause additional traffic congestion and decrease safety as rear-end accidents occur adjacent to and during the time of these traffic stops — presumably caused by drivers taking their eyes off the road to gander at the scene during stop-and-go traffic.

For these reasons, the CHP needs to rethink its priorities with respect to traffic observation during rush hour on congested highways such as the 101, looking at the bigger picture pertaining to the its primary purpose: “assuring the safe, convenient and efficient transportation of people and goods on our highway system.”