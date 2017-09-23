With comedy and poke-in-the-heart moments in perfect balance, The Big Sick is an honest insight into modern relationships — interracial, romantic, and familial alike. Loosely based on the real-life relationship of writers Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (who plays the main character of the same name), this film is a huge step forward for diversity in Hollywood, and is all the funnier and more painful for the crossed wires of Pakistani and American cultures. The peaks and troughs of Emily (Zoe Kazan) and Kumail’s relationship are strikingly truthful — a reminiscent gut-punch to anyone who’s fallen in love. Between its excellent writing and embrace of diversity, The Big Sick is a film everyone should see.