Ronnie Spector Releases ‘English Heart’

There’s a Ronnie Spector renaissance in bloom ​— ​she released her first new record in a decade, the British Invasion covers album, English Heart, and has a brand-new single with the Ronettes called “Love Power.” Considering that the Ronettes ​— ​whose ’60s hit “Be My Baby” has been ranked by Billboard as the number-one girl-group song of all time ​— ​toured with The Beatles and were friends with the Stones, the iconic singer’s tribute album is legit. Among the top covers are Spector’s soulful renditions of The Beatles’ “I’ll Follow the Sun,” The Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You,” and the lesser-known Stones tune “I’d Much Rather Be with the Boys” (gender swapped to “Girls”). The “Love Power” single features Spector and the Ronettes in full glory, preaching much-needed harmony and unity in these divisive days.