Snake-Oil Bill

Graham-Cassidy is snake oil pure and simple. It is touted by its supporters as a better health-care approach, but the reality is that it will remove both funding and coverage safeguards that middle and working class and our society’s less fortunate depend on. Worse still, monies saved through Graham-Cassidy will go toward tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans!

It is outrageous that the authors/supporters of Graham-Cassidy are telling such profound falsehoods to the American people. And it’s outrageous that most Republicans in Congress are willing to go along, betraying their oath to serve the security and well-being of our nation and its citizenry. It is treasonous, and it will not stand.