9/29: High School Football

It is Bishop Diego’s homecoming game in more ways than one. The Cardinals (5-0) return to La Playa on Friday for the first time since August 25 after a four-week spree on the road. They are the top-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 6. John Harris has already rushed for 805 yards, and Isaiah Veal is a big-play receiver. Carpinteria (2-2) needs a heroic effort from a defense that shone last week in a 17-2 win over Viewpoint. This is the 75th edition of the area’s longest football rivalry, which has become known as the “Little Big Game.” The Warriors have won 52 of them, but Bishop has won the last six. 7:30pm. La Playa Stadium, S.B. City

College. $5-$7. Call 967-1266.