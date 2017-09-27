Boxtales Presents ‘Stand Up Stories’

For 23 years, Boxtales Theatre Company has been bringing stories from around the world to the stage to entertain and educate children of all ages. The Santa Barbara–based touring group is home for a stint to present Stand Up Stories, its 17th original production, at the Lobero Friday, September 29, and Sunday, October 1.

The program features four multicultural folktales and myths conceived by the company and told using masks, acro-yoga, mime, and live music, played on authentic ethnic instruments. “Phaethon” comes from Greek mythology and tells the story of a boy who, despite his father’s warnings, flies too close to the sun and is struck down by Zeus. “The Stonecutter,” taken from Chinese folklore, tells of a man who always wants to be someone else, until he actually spends time in their shoes. “The Boy Who Fed Eagles” comes from the Tlingit and Haida tribes of the Pacific Northwest and tells of the power of respecting one’s clan crest. “The Lion’s Whiskers,” a parable from Eastern Africa, shows how patience, respect, and discretion can win anyone over.

“We live in a time of increasing intolerance, political gridlock, and profit often outweighing good values,” said Boxtales Executive Artistic Director Michael Andrews. “This show uses humor and powerful storytelling to remind us no matter where we’re from or what we look like, we’re all people, and we all have something to learn.”

Stand Up Stories: Multicultural Tales to Live By plays Friday, September 29, 7 p.m., and Sunday, October 1, 2 p.m., at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.). Call (805) 963-0761 or visit lobero.org or boxtales.org.