Sad Farewell

I was very sad to learn of the death of John Sonquist, around whom a wonderful musical world revolved. When I met him many years ago, several musicians would gather at his house to play piano quartets or quintets. He and his wife, Hanne, were instrumental in having gatherings at their house to sing Christmas carols, with John’s clever variations on the “Twelve Days of Christmas.” Also for many years, groups of musicians would gather at their house to sight read through various concerto grossi, with John holding it all together with his incredible piano playing.

The musical community has lost a wonderful person, to whom many people are indebted for a rich musical experience. We are sad to have to say goodbye to John, and we extend our love and sympathy to the rest of his family.