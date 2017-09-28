Vacation Rentals Going Before County Board

The regulatory future of short-term vacation rentals (STVRs) throughout unincorporated Santa Barbara County once again goes before the Board of Supervisors. More than two years of public workshops and debate have informed newly written ordinances that propose to prohibit STVRs in most residential areas and small agricultural parcels, while allowing the cottage industry to operate on properties offering “farm-stay” lodging and “homestay” arrangements in which the homeowner lives on-site. The public meeting is scheduled for 10/3 at 105 East Anapamu Street.