Cat Therapy Offers Relaxation by Petting Adoptable Cats

Are you a cat lover looking for something to do in the afternoon and evening hours? If so, Cat Therapy is the place for you! Cat Therapy is a recently opened venue where cat lovers get to cuddle adoptable cats in a café like environment. Just like people go to a coffee house to read or study, Cat Therapy offers the same atmosphere, only you get to read or study with a cat curled up in your lap!

According to business owner Catalina Esteves, Cat Therapy was created with the purpose of raising adoption rates by connecting more people with shelter cats. Whether you are ready to adopt or you simply want to hang out and have a good time, your visit helps support your local shelter. Esteves explains: “We partner with the shelters to place cats in a home-like environment, where they can enjoy running around, playing, cuddling on their favorite bed or tepee, and getting tons of cuddles and attention.”

My kids and I spent some time at Cat Therapy recently, and all three of us loved it. I was surprised that there wasn’t a bad aroma, given that there were about a dozen cats roaming around. Everything is kept very clean and the cats have fun toys to play with and cool places (like tepees!) to snooze.



Having worked in the animal sheltering business for the past 20 years, Cat Therapy seems like a much more ideal place for cats to get adopted. While animal shelters do their best to help save lives, cats can spend months in cages before they get adopted. Cat Therapy shows adoptable cats in a home-like environment and people will be better able to connect with shelter cats and hopefully increase their chances of getting adopted.



If you get hungry while at Cat Therapy, Esteves will take your order for coffee, tea or acai bowls, which she picks up at neighboring Brasil Arts Café. Then you can relax with a snack and enjoy the company of all the adoptable cats!

Cat Yoga is now offered on Wednesday nights at 7PM and Sunday morning at 9AM.

It is recommended that you make a reservation before you come to Cat Therapy. Visit Cat Therapy to make your reservation. Cat Therapy is located in Victoria Court at 1214 State Street, Suite L, in Santa Barbara, CA. Their hours are:

Monday: 11AM-7:45PM

Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 11AM-7:45PM

Thursday: 11AM-7:45PM

Friday: 11AM-7:45PM

Saturday: 11AM-7:45PM

Sunday: 11AM-6:30PM

