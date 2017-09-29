Multiple Brush Fires Break Out in Lompoc Area

More than half a dozen small but growing wildfires have consumed more than 100 acres near La Purisima Mission and the Mission Hills area and Vandenberg Village, according to Mike Eliason, a public information officer with Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Reports started coming in around 2 p.m. today, and commanders have ordered evacuations for residents east of Harris Grade through Cebada Canyon, he said. The fires have “significant potential” to develop into a major wildfire incident.