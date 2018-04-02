A Real Progressive

The letter on Trump exemplifies the arrogance, lack of flexibility, and hostility that drove me out of the Democratic Party and the Sierra Club, as well as conventional churches, about 20 years ago. Granted Trump is boorish and impulsive, but there does not seem to be much choice for people like me. Trump appeals to real progressives, in the image of Teddy Roosevelt. With Trump, nationalism is not some kind of dirty word.
