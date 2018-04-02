WEATHER »

A Real Progressive

By

The letter on Trump exemplifies the arrogance, lack of flexibility, and hostility that drove me out of the Democratic Party and the Sierra Club, as well as conventional churches, about 20 years ago. Granted Trump is boorish and impulsive, but there does not seem to be much choice for people like me. Trump appeals to real progressives, in the image of Teddy Roosevelt. With Trump, nationalism is not some kind of dirty word.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Morning Train Beats Cars to Santa Barbara

But is delayed an hour by cascading pauses in service.

Construction Begins to Bring Juvenile Court Downtown

Cost-saving, efficiency project could jeopardize confidentiality for minors, defense attorneys worry.

Uber Passenger Killed in Goleta Accident

[Update] Sheriff's Office releases name of victim in early morning collision that involved two cars, six people.

Two More Suits Filed Against Edison in Montecito Disaster

Wrongful death litigation brought against utility by families of victims.

Shuttle Buses Take Train Commuters That Last Mile

New route maps released by Metropolitan Transit District.