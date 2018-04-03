WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Karina Sanchez Adds Color to Buellton Barn

Artist Paints Mural on Outbuilding

By

Talented artists possess the ability to look uniquely at the world, and Karina Sanchez fits that description to a T. A graduate of Dos Pueblos High School, Sanchez has lived and traveled all over the world, moving to Chile from Santa Barbara when she was 10 and returning in 8th grade. Sanchez said her international experience is a big part of her artistic inspiration, as it allowed her to develop “a strong, open-minded mentality, which allows me to show different types of creativity.”

Click to enlarge photo

Courtesy Photo

After graduating cum laude from Ithaca College’s Department of Theater Arts with a degree in lighting design, Sanchez returned to S.B. and has spent the last eight months establishing a faux treatment service — i.e., paint finishes that replicate marble, wood, or stone — with her father’s company Santa Barbara Stone Masters, a natural-stone restoration company. In addition to stone faux finishes, Sanchez’s rich portfolio also includes fine and scenic artwork, including a series of five striking paintings titled “Anxiety” (I-V) and, most recently, a texture-rich mural of the American flag on a barn in Buellton.

For her Anxiety series, Sanchez “asked people what they do with their hands when they feel anxious. I think that hands can really show the power of this emotion,” she said. Each oil-on-canvas painting depicts the gripping, wringing, and clenching that many do when anxious, the intensity of each brush stroke adding to the emotion conveyed. Sanchez’s knowledge of dramatic lighting is also essential to the paintings; her use of shadows accentuates the mood of each piece.

By Courtesy Photo

Sanchez’s understanding of lighting is visible in her faux treatment work, as well as her recent mural project — a skillfully realistic rendition of the American flag painted on the side of a barn in Buellton, California. The mural’s texture and rendering create an optical illusion that gives dimensions to the work. “Fabric is a subject I love to paint and draw. I have my own process and technique to provide that signature satin look,” Sanchez explained. Indeed, the piece looks as if one could reach out and feel the silk.

Sanchez hopes this mural is the first in a series of projects. “I’ve been getting lots of requests, which take a long time to [follow] through … but I’m very excited about them,” she said. Many families in Buellton have barns, said Sanchez, and she is looking forward to a countryside blooming with paint.

See karinarosesanchez.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Morning Train Beats Cars to Santa Barbara

But is delayed an hour by cascading pauses in service.

Construction Begins to Bring Juvenile Court Downtown

Cost-saving, efficiency project could jeopardize confidentiality for minors, defense attorneys worry.

Uber Passenger Killed in Goleta Accident

[Update] Sheriff's Office releases name of victim in early morning collision that involved two cars, six people.

Two More Suits Filed Against Edison in Montecito Disaster

Wrongful death litigation brought against utility by families of victims.

Shuttle Buses Take Train Commuters That Last Mile

New route maps released by Metropolitan Transit District.