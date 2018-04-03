March Bigger

We are deeply disappointed in the March 29 issue.

Many years ago I remember a big, full-page picture on your front page with Veterans for Peace carrying a banner all across State Street in front of a very large number of marchers following the entire length of State Street. There were many inside pictures as well.

Last week the youth organized the March for Our Lives, which brought about 800 people marching on State Street and millions in Washington, D.C., and other U.S. and world cities.

I am a 96-year-old World War II veteran and came here as an immigrant escaping Hitler. My wife, only a few years younger, and I marched enthusiastically with the youth.

We feel that this youth-generated movement is the most positive and uplifting thing happening in our country. If kept alive with an active free press and media support, it may slowly repair our very damaged society.

I could not believe that you downgraded this event to a lukewarm third of a page mention on page 9 of the Independent.

We would very much like to know if the NRA or some of your advertisers have influenced you to minimize this story, which to many of us is an incredibly important event for our country and the world.