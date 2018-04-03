WEATHER »

What? No Food?

By

I was planning a luncheon for eight county workers — seniors whom we wished to thank for many years of service with a retirement gathering and party — when I ran into an unknown county rule. We wanted to get a table for eight at the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.’s taproom in Los Olivos, including a four-wheel walker and a wheelchair, and Figueroa Mountain Brew Co has many tables that would accommodate us. They can serve beer, but they cannot serve food!

The bartender explained that the beautiful taproom, which has the necessary ramp up to the door and limited parking, cannot have food because of some dumb rule used in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.

Please amend the unusual rule of no food at fine establishments that are in business to feed residents. How and when did this rule ever get passed?

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

County Avoids Shocks to the Library System

Continues per capita funding; creates equity fund.

Morning Train Beats Cars to Santa Barbara

But is delayed an hour by cascading pauses in service.

Construction Begins to Bring Juvenile Court Downtown

Cost-saving, efficiency project could jeopardize confidentiality for minors, defense attorneys worry.

Uber Passenger Killed in Goleta Accident

[Update] Sheriff's Office releases name of victim in early morning collision that involved two cars, six people.

Two More Suits Filed Against Edison in Montecito Disaster

Wrongful death litigation brought against utility by families of victims.