What? No Food?

I was planning a luncheon for eight county workers — seniors whom we wished to thank for many years of service with a retirement gathering and party — when I ran into an unknown county rule. We wanted to get a table for eight at the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.’s taproom in Los Olivos, including a four-wheel walker and a wheelchair, and Figueroa Mountain Brew Co has many tables that would accommodate us. They can serve beer, but they cannot serve food!

The bartender explained that the beautiful taproom, which has the necessary ramp up to the door and limited parking, cannot have food because of some dumb rule used in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.

Please amend the unusual rule of no food at fine establishments that are in business to feed residents. How and when did this rule ever get passed?