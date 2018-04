Elle Smith, Cate track & field

In a dual meet against Carpinteria, the junior sprinted to victories in the 100 and 200, as well as helping the Rams win the 4x100 relay. She recently was named All-CIF in basketball.

Dylan Kelley, Dos Pueblos baseball

The senior led the Chargers to the championship of the Rancho Cucamonga Cougar Classic, pitching five innings and going 4-for-5 at the plate in a 14-8 win over the host school.