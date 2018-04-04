WEATHER »

Babies in Need

Kudos to Kelsey Brugger for her excellent article about the flood of meth-addicted and exposed babies entering Santa Barbara’s foster care system. The 30 babies mentioned in the article, and the tidal wave of infants and toddlers who will follow them into foster care, need safe, stable homes while their parents struggle with drug addiction. I hope Brugger’s article inspired readers to advocate as CASA volunteers for these children. I hope that the article also will inspire readers to consider fostering a baby or toddler.

Holly Carmody is the executive director of Angels Foster Care.

