‘Crimes of the Heart’ Comes to Santa Barbara

Theatre Group at SBCC Presents Pulitzer-Winning Drama

In 1981, writer Beth Henley penned a play that would go on to receive a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony nomination for Best Play. The play, Crimes of the Heart, is set in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where three sisters — Meg, Babe, and Lenny — reunite after Babe shoots her abusive husband. While they’re in town, the siblings’ conversations ebb and flow from past memories to current events.

Santa Barbarans have a chance to listen in on the Magrath sisters when The Theatre Group at SBCC presents the show April 13-28, with previews on April 11-12, at the Jurkowitz Theatre. Directed by R. Michael Gros, the cast includes Charlotte Bailey (Meg Magrath), Leesa Beck (Chick Boyle), George Coe (Barnette Lloyd), Shay Munroe (Babe Botrelle), Elaine Pazaski (Lenny Magrath), and Nicholis Sheley (Doc Porter).

Call the box office at (805) 965-5935 or see theatregroupsbcc.com.

