Storytelling Surfer Girl

UCSB political science student Aiyana Moya loves carving waves, whether at Rincon or Salmon Creek near her hometown of Sebastopol. This writer-to-be and Isla Vista resident is penning articles about food and drink for us, from Los Olivos hot dogs and Islands burgers to healthy meal plans by delivery. “I get to hear about the stories behind the restaurants and food and hear people talk about their passions,” said Aiyana of her internship. “It is all very inspiring.”
