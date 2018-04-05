WEATHER »

U.S. Geological Survey

5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Santa Cruz Island

By

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was reported south of Santa Cruz Island on Thursday at about 12:30 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 40 miles directly south of Santa Barbara. The shake could be felt as far as Huntington Beach. No damages were immediately reported.

Just after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake was reported three miles off the coast at Point Conception.

An interactive USGS map showing Thursday’s 5.3-magnitude earthquake in relation to Tuesday’s quake near Point Conception.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Santa Cruz Island

Thursday's quake comes 2 days after seismic activity was also recorded near Point Conception

Will Deltopia Flourish in the Rain?

County of Santa Barbara is doing its best to stop the public float-a-thon before it starts.

Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit Against Sheriff’s Deputy Moves Forward

Judge Geck will allow plaintiff to access deputy's personnel records.

The Green Rush Comes to Lompoc

Growers and processors are buying warehouse space.

An Art Revival on State Street

Santa Barbara artists have installed their work along downtown corridor.