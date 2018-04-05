5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Santa Cruz Island

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was reported south of Santa Cruz Island on Thursday at about 12:30 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 40 miles directly south of Santa Barbara. The shake could be felt as far as Huntington Beach. No damages were immediately reported.

Just after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake was reported three miles off the coast at Point Conception.