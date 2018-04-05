WEATHER »

Jimi Hendrix’s Music Remains Immortal on ‘Both Sides of the Sky’

Unreleased Studio Recordings Make Up Posthumous Album

Both Sides of the Sky completes the trilogy of posthumous Hendrix albums of previously unreleased studio recordings from Jimi’s archives — which began with Valleys of Neptune and continued with People, Hell and Angels —all mixed by Eddie Kramer. It showcases a bunch of tunes from 1968-70, and includes Johnny Winter (on “Things I Used to Do”), Stephen Stills (singing and playing on “20 Fine,” and “Woodstock,” with Hendrix on bass), and Lonnie Youngblood (on “Georgia Blues”). The Band of Gypsys grooves hard with Hendrix on a gorgeous, up-tempo cover of “Mannish Boy,” while “Cherokee Mist” finds him killing it on sitar while riffing bits from “If 6 Was 9.” The haunting “Hear My Train A Comin’” (by The Jimi Hendrix Experience) is the most potent track, foreshadowing Jimi’s untimely passing … although his phenomenal music remains immortal.

