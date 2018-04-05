WEATHER »

Paul Wellman (file)

MTD Riders Asked for Input

UCSB and SBCC Routes to be Changed

By (Contact)

With SBCC/UCSB and Carpinteria bus lines slated to change, riders are asked to take a survey at sbmtd.gov/servicechanges to give input. Line 15x will be routed around SBCC and then go in one direction from UCSB to Isla Vista. Highway construction has delayed Line 21x, and the Metropolitan Transit District proposes combining it with Line 20 for more frequent service. Lines 7, 10, and 27 are also affected. Information on April meetings to discuss the route changes can be found at the web link.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit Against Sheriff’s Deputy Moves Forward

Judge Geck will allow plaintiff to access deputy's personnel records.

The Green Rush Comes to Lompoc

Growers and processors are buying warehouse space.

An Art Revival on State Street

Santa Barbara artists have installed their work along downtown corridor.

MTD Riders Asked for Input

Bus service to UCSB and SBCC will be changed.

Santa Barbara Airport’s Flights Are on Hiatus

Daytime flights will continue as usual as a tarmac resurfacing project begins.