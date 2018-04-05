MTD Riders Asked for Input

With SBCC/UCSB and Carpinteria bus lines slated to change, riders are asked to take a survey at sbmtd.gov/servicechanges to give input. Line 15x will be routed around SBCC and then go in one direction from UCSB to Isla Vista. Highway construction has delayed Line 21x, and the Metropolitan Transit District proposes combining it with Line 20 for more frequent service. Lines 7, 10, and 27 are also affected. Information on April meetings to discuss the route changes can be found at the web link.