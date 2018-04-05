WEATHER »

Paul Wellman (file)

Santa Barbara Airport’s Flights Are on Hiatus

Tarmac Resurfacing Project in the Works

By (Contact)

Two early-morning flights out of Santa Barbara airport are on hiatus until an overnight resurfacing project ends. United’s 5:30 a.m. flight to Denver and 5:45 a.m. to Los Angeles will be suspended from 4/8 to May 25 while the main runway is resurfaced with asphalt after the existing grooved tarmac is removed. A second phase occurs June 10-July 6. The daytime flights continue as usual. The $7.7 million job, won by Granite Construction, is funded through the Federal Aviation Administration, with 9 percent coming from airport sources.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit Against Sheriff’s Deputy Moves Forward

Judge Geck will allow plaintiff to access deputy's personnel records.

The Green Rush Comes to Lompoc

Growers and processors are buying warehouse space.

An Art Revival on State Street

Santa Barbara artists have installed their work along downtown corridor.

MTD Riders Asked for Input

Bus service to UCSB and SBCC will be changed.

Santa Barbara Airport’s Flights Are on Hiatus

Daytime flights will continue as usual as a tarmac resurfacing project begins.