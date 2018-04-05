Santa Barbara Airport’s Flights Are on Hiatus

Two early-morning flights out of Santa Barbara airport are on hiatus until an overnight resurfacing project ends. United’s 5:30 a.m. flight to Denver and 5:45 a.m. to Los Angeles will be suspended from 4/8 to May 25 while the main runway is resurfaced with asphalt after the existing grooved tarmac is removed. A second phase occurs June 10-July 6. The daytime flights continue as usual. The $7.7 million job, won by Granite Construction, is funded through the Federal Aviation Administration, with 9 percent coming from airport sources.