Santa Barbara’s Ancient Wines, Then and Now

Saving San Jose Winery

Even after the missions were secularized in 1834, the Catholic Church kept tending to the San Jose Winery. In 1856, Bishop Amat leased the seven-and-a-half-acre vineyard to James McCaffrey, who’d been lured to the area by fellow Irishman Nicholas Den. A tailor by trade, McCaffrey first tried settling in Australia and the Bay Area, but an injury prevented him from striking it rich during the gold rush.

Upon purchasing the property in 1871, McCaffrey expanded the winery and increased the size of the vineyard, which thrived under his care. An 1883 publication called the vineyard “one of the oldest and finest in California.”

Having grown up among Piedmont’s treasured nebbiolo vines, Michele Cavaletto knew a good vineyard when he saw it. After purchasing it in 1900 from McCaffrey’s widow, two months after her husband died at age 89, Cavaletto worked it for nearly two decades, until Prohibition. That spelled the end of a functioning San Jose Winery, and Cavaletto died in 1921.

Paul Wellman

However, one last big batch of wine was made in 1928 to celebrate the wedding of Peter Cavaletto and Elisa Giorgi. In 2003, on what would have been their 75th anniversary ​— ​he had passed, but she was still alive, living all the way to 102 years old ​— ​the Cavalettos opened a bottle during a party at Stow Grove. “The bottle of wine went a long way,” said Catherine Cavaletto, a sly way of saying it wasn’t very good. “It tasted rather like a sherry.” (The family also made smaller batches into the 1950s.)

Aside from tending to the relics of the past, Catherine is keeping an eye on the future too. In 2006, she took mission grapes from Gypsy Canyon vineyard near Lompoc and planted them to grow up her arbor. They produced decent crops at first, and then died. She’s interesting in trying again.

Catherine has no children of her own and, though quite nimble and active with her many plants, is starting to issue complaints about her posture and the early stages of a mild form of Parkinson’s. She’s most concerned about preserving the winery. “I don’t know how many earthquakes it will withstand,” said Catherine, who’d really like a younger Cavaletto to care about their family history like she has.

“That’s one of the things we’re trying to do,” said Catherine, explaining that they host an annual family barbecue each year, when the older generations tell stories to the younger relatives. “But it’s not enough.”

Sources: The historical information in this article comes largely from three books that cover Santa Barbara County winemaking in depth. The most comprehensive, Aged in Oak: The Story of the Santa Barbara County Wine Industry, was published in 1998 by the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association. There also is Victor Geraci’s 2004 book Salud! The Rise of Santa Barbara’s Wine Industry and a detailed chapter on San Jose Winery in Those Were the Days: Landmarks of Old Goleta, edited by Gary Coombs in 1986.

Legendary Grapevines

La Parra Grande: Legend has it that a young woman from Los Angeles named Marcelina had fallen in love with Carlos Dominguez, who gave her a young grapevine to pledge his love. She planted it in Montecito ​— ​where the two eventually married ​— ​and it grew to be one of the largest grapevines in the world. It even provided income for the family due to the 10 tons of grapes it produced per year and the shelter it provided for parties of more than 700 people.

The circumference reached nearly 10 feet at its base, and its branches covered more than 10,000 square feet of land. A century later, as the vine started to die, James Ord suggested that Santa Barbara send it to the Centennial Exposition of 1876 in Philadelphia. It was quite the spectacle.

La Viña Grande: Down the road in Carpinteria, another massive vine was also growing. Planted in 1842 by Joaquina Lugodi Ayala, it was popularized in St. Nicholas magazine due to letters sent by Jack Bailard and Flossie Rasor in 1906. According to an article in the March 1911 edition of Technical World Magazine, the vine could grow more than 10 tons of grapes in a year and may have served as a voting site for Santa Barbara County’s first election. Attempts by the Chicago World’s Fair and the San Francisco Mid-Winter Exposition to buy the vine for display were denied. It was located near the intersection of Via Real and Santa Monica Road and is memorialized in a mural on Linden Avenue.

By Paul Wellman

Tasting History

Though San Jose Winery isn’t producing wine anymore, there are a handful of ways to celebrate history in the glass in Santa Barbara County.

Gypsy Canyon’s Angelica

For a taste of California’s winemaking past, there’s nothing quite like the fortified wine called Angelica that Deborah Hall makes under the Gypsy Canyon label. It’s made from mission grapes and is based on the descriptions of Angelica, the friars’ preferred beverage, that Hall found at the S.B. Mission Archive-Library.

In 1994, Hall and her late husband purchased a foreclosed property up Gypsy Canyon off Highway 246 that was dry-farming lima beans. “We discovered a vineyard on the hillside that hadn’t been farmed in 80 years,” said Hall, who believes the vines date back to 1887. Despite advice to rip them out, she brought them back to life, thinking they were zinfandel.

By Paul Wellman

Hall named her vineyard Doña Marcelina, after the legendary woman who planted a grapevine in Montecito in the 1780s that came to be known as La Parra Grande. (Read more about that in Legendary Grapevines, page 29.) She sold the grapes as such for two years, but then had them tested and found out they were mission grapes. The winemaker who thought they were zinfandel didn’t want the fruit anymore. “That was right before harvest,” said Hall. “That’s how I got into winemaking.”

No one knew what to do with the variety, so Hall hit the books. “The padres had the most experience with the mission fruit, so what did they do with it?” she wondered. “I found winemaking notes, where they wrote about what worked and what didn’t work.” In the book Agricultura General, which the king of Spain had given to the padres to teach them how to farm and raise animals, she found a whole chapter on winemaking, though that didn’t solve the problem. “Of course, it’s in Old World Spanish,” she said. “I still haven’t even had all of it translated yet.”

Paul Wellman

One thing was certain. “The wine that the padres were raving about was Angelica,” said Hall. She believes the fortified wine was invented at Mission San Gabriel, where they made the most wine and brandy in the mission system, and was named after Los Angeles. “That was the best the fruit would make,” she said. “So that’s what I set out to do.”

Hers is a luscious, brown-gold concoction that’s sweet, smooth, and undeniably delicious. But the process is not cheap, so half bottles cost $175. Unfortunately, 2017 will be Hall’s last vintage as she is selling her property. But her Angelica will be on sale for years to come, and Ian Cutler of Cutler’s Artisan Spirits is also making a brandy from the mission grapes. “No one’s made mission-grape brandy for 150 years,” she said, explaining of a recent tasting, “it was amazing. It just went right down.”

Hall has made her historic grapevines available for anyone to purchase through UC Davis. “The vines were a gift to us,” she said, “and I feel responsible for taking care of them and preserving this California heritage.”

See gypsycanyon.com.

By Paul Wellman

Standing Sun’s Bodega

An even easier ​— ​and cheaper way ​— ​to get a sense of what wine culture may have been like in the early days of Santa Barbara is enjoying a glass in the same room as countless revelers did in the 1800s. That’s what ensues at The Bodega in Casa de la Guerra, where Standing Sun Wines has operated a tasting room since August 2015.

“This was the original wine cellar to the property,” said John Wright, a preservation architect turned vintner who started his brand back in 2007. “It was their bodega. It was their storage room for wine and food provisions. It was also an important room for entertainment. There are a lot of records of parties happening there, supposedly some wild nights. The comandante was quite the entertainer.” That comandante is José de la Guerra, who oversaw the Presidio from 1827 to 1842 and lived in Casa de la Guerra.

Wright was allowed to open his tasting room after much consideration by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, which manages Casa de la Guerra and El Presidio State Park. The use came with restrictions, of course. “There was really nothing we could do,” he explained. “I couldn’t even put a nail in.” But he loves that people can now sit aside wooden racks that held wine barrels more than 200 years ago and is impressed with the four-foot-thick adobe walls, the hand-hewn window headers, and the “double roof that vents well but keeps it well insulated.”

The space reconnected Wright with his preservationist expertise, which was once focused on 200-year-old barns in rural Pennsylvania. “I was a fish outta water with preservation in California,” said Wright, who started winemaking as a hobby but turned professional in 2007. Now he makes about 1,500 cases annually and also hosts regular concerts at his primary facility in Buellton.

The Bodega offers a much different experience. “It’s very character driven, and people find it interesting,” said Wright. “They’re really tasting wine in a room where, 200 years ago, people were doing the same thing. For California history, that’s pretty old.”

The Bodega is open Thursday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. See standingsunwines.com.

More Sips of the Past

Rusack Vineyards’ Santa Catalina Island Wines: Geoff and Allison Wrigley Rusack took cuttings of Justinian Caire’s old zinfandel vines and planted them on Catalina Island as well as on their Ballard Canyon property. See independent.com/catalina for a feature story from 2014 and rusack.com for more info.

El Alamo Pintado Adobe at Rideau Vineyard: This former stagecoach guest ranch was built amid a vineyard in 1884 by two Englishmen and, under the ownership of a French countess, became the intellectual hub of the Santa Ynez Valley in the 1890s. Today it serves as the tasting room for Rideau Vineyard. See rideauvineyard.com.

Rancho de Ontiveros: A ninth-generation Californian, James Ontiveros grows chardonnay on Rancho Viñedo, which is part of the original Rancho Tepusquet that brought Juan Pacifico Ontiveros to the Santa Maria Valley in 1855. See ranchodeontiveros.com.

By Paul Wellman