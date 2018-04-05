WEATHER »

USS ‘Momsen’ Crewmember Airlifted to Hospital

Treated for Appendicitis

A crewmember aboard the USS Momsen was taken by helicopter to Cottage Hospital on 4/1, suffering from symptoms of appendicitis. The Arleigh Burke–class destroyer had been in waters near Santa Barbara when the U.S. Coast Guard at Point Mugu was notified of the emergency. The woman was hoisted from the U.S. Navy ship by a Dolphin MH-65 ‘copter crew and was last reported to be in stable condition.

