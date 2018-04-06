Goleta Beach Remains Closed Due to Sewage Contamination

Results from ocean water samples taken April 2 and released today continue to keep Goleta State Beach closed due to sewage contamination. Warnings are in place for Carpinteria State Beach and Santa Barbara’s East Beach at Mission Creek, which means the public should stay 50 yards from creek mouths and avoid contact with ocean, lagoon, and creek water due to high bacteria levels. North County’s Jalama Beach is closed at the moment because of the poop in the lagoon runoff from the previous rain, and this week’s test results are not yet available.

At Carpinteria, the total coliform approached the state level — 9,208 of 10,000 — as did East Beach at Mission Creek, with 6,867, and the enteroccocus levels exceeded the state standard, which merited the warning. The coliform test results include all animal sources, including humans, as well as soil microbes. The fecal coliform results — or animal or human poop presence — at the four beaches were low, though Goleta’s was highest at 211 compared to the state health standard of 400.

The beaches and ocean water are being tested weekly by County Public Health, said department spokesperson Susan Klein-Rothschild, who said they released the latest results because of the recent rains.