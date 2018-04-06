Homeless Shelter to Open for Expected Rains

The shelter on Cacique Street is ready to welcome an additional 100 new guests, an arrangement made when the forecast seemed positive for rain Friday through Saturday. That forecast has abated, but, nonetheless, the shelter operated by PATH (People Assisting The Homeless), said Chuck Flacks, program director, will provide meals, showers, beds, and social services to whoever walks through the doors at 816 Cacique Street. Guests must check in by 5 p.m. on Friday; checkout time is 8 a.m. on Sunday after breakfast.
