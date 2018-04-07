Summer Theater Fundraiser Offered to Schools

Have a fun, affordable experience with the entire family this summer while helping the community with the Metro Summer Kids Movie Series. The Paseo Nuevo Cinemas will be the host theater for a School Fundraiser Program in which elementary schools can earn 20 percent of tickets sold — discounted to $2 for students and parents. “We look forward to putting smiles on kids’ faces and creating a fun and affordable experience that the whole family can enjoy,” said David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres.

The 10-week summer movie series will run Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. from June 12 to August 15. It boasts a lineup of family favorites such as The Secret Life of Pets, The Lego Batman Movie, Sing , and seven more. The deadline for schools to participate is April 30.

To learn more, visit metrotheatres.com.