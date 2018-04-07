WEATHER »
<em>The Lego Batman Movie</em> is one of the several films being offered for the Metro Theatre Summer Kids Movies Series.

Courtesy Photo

Summer Theater Fundraiser Offered to Schools

Discount Movie Tickets Sold Benefit Elementary Schools

Have a fun, affordable experience with the entire family this summer while helping the community with the Metro Summer Kids Movie Series. The Paseo Nuevo Cinemas will be the host theater for a School Fundraiser Program in which elementary schools can earn 20 percent of tickets sold — discounted to $2 for students and parents. “We look forward to putting smiles on kids’ faces and creating a fun and affordable experience that the whole family can enjoy,” said David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres.

The 10-week summer movie series will run Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. from June 12 to August 15. It boasts a lineup of family favorites such as The Secret Life of Pets, The Lego Batman Movie, Sing , and seven more. The deadline for schools to participate is April 30.

To learn more, visit metrotheatres.com.

