All Faiths at La Casa

By

Thank you for the lovely piece on Pauline Krismanich. Though she has retired from full-time bookkeeping at La Casa de Maria, she had been a part-time bookkeeper at the Center for spiritual renewal — located in the historic stone house in the center of the property. She was in fact working right up until 12 noon the day of the debris flow. She left right when the evacuation order went into effect.

It is also important to note that like Casa de Maria is an inter-spiritual retreat and conference center. Although Pauline was Catholic and a nun, people of all faiths and also many who do not associate with any particular faith are part of La Casa’s broad and deep community. Though we are closed for now, we are working to reopen in some capacity sometime soon. We welcome all to follow our progress on our website.

Sarah Kidwell is the communications director at La Casa de Maria.

