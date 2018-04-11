No One Is Above the Law

This week, the FBI stormed the office of Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen — the same man who paid $130,000 to hush up Stormy Daniels — which led Trump, to make the most direct threat yet to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and shut down the investigation.

The information leading to this raid sprang from Mueller’s independent investigation into the Trump team’s connection to Russian efforts to interfere with our elections and Trump’s obstruction of justice — a probe that has already yielded multiple guilty pleas, dozens of indictments, and is closing in on Trump’s closest allies.

But Trump called it a “disgrace” and accused the FBI of “breaking in” to Cohen’s office. Trump is fuming. And following his comments tonight, Washington is on heightened alert for him to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller’s investigation, or Mueller himself.

Make no mistake: Firing Rosenstein would constitute a brazen attempt by Trump to obstruct the investigation. It would be akin to Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” during Watergate. If Trump fires Rosenstein — which is looking increasingly likely — he’ll cross a red line

— which is why we must prepare now to take immediate action.

We must defend the Mueller investigation, launch a national protest if Trump fires Mueller or Rosenstein, and push Republicans and Democrats to take all action within their power if Trump causes this constitutional crisis.

With “Nobody Is Above the Law,” more than 300,000 of your fellow Americans are ready to take to the streets if Trump fires Mueller or Rosenstein.

Promote and strengthen this network. We need to reach even more people before Trump fires Mueller or Rosenstein.

We must be on the very front lines of progressive efforts to bolster and defend Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation. Now, it’s looking more and more likely that we’ll be called into the streets to defend our democracy. In the midst of a constitutional crisis we have to act, because no one — absolutely no one — is above the law.