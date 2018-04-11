Talk Reveals Lone Woman of San Nicolas May Not Have Been Alone

In a talk on April 12, historical researcher Susan Morris will reveal why the Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island might not have been so alone. By researching ships logs and journals of the time, Morris determined the presence of otter and elephant seal hunters, smugglers, and even Chinese abalone harvesters on the island at the approximate same time. Juana Maria, as she was called after being brought to the mainland in 1853, had been left behind when the Nicoleños were removed from San Nicolas in 1835. But it was known that she was there, and various parties went to the island to search for her, said Morris, finding only footprints.

The Victorian age was fascinated by her lonely life, with speculative stories circulating that added such tales as her leaping from the departing boat to rejoin her brother on the island. Scott O’Dell’s Island of the Blue Dolphins, required reading for every California schoolchild, includes that story.

Morris has assembled bits of evidence, such as a newspaper report that described 1,000 abalone shells and 100 otter pelts offloaded at San Francisco by the Cora, to make her case. The Cora was Santa Barbaran George Nidever’s ship, which on that journey had first visited San Nicolas and then dropped Juana Maria at Santa Barbara. Records such as these are secondary sources, Morris explained, but the presence of Chinese pottery shards on the island of a similar historical timeline indicate a group was there for a time when Juana Maria was taken to the mainland. Once there, however, she died after seven weeks.

Another account, in the East Coast newspaper Boston Atlas of 1847, describes about a dozen landings at San Nicolas Island. During one, sailors encountered a woman and detained her against her will. She ran away and hid in the grass.

Scraps of information like this, said Morris, “just start you thinking” and will fascinate listeners. Morris’s talk on potential contacts with Juana Maria on San Nicolas takes place at the Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center in Ventura at 7 p.m. It can also be viewed at the Channel Islands Live website.

In Santa Barbara on May 7, Morris will deliver a related talk, this time about contemporaneous Chumash and Gabrieleño accounts of Juana Maria’s story. Morris will be joined at the Museum of Natural History by Steve Schwartz, the archeologist who discovered Juana Maria’s cave home on San Nicolas, and John Johnson, the museum’s resident Chumash expert. The time and location are to be determined.