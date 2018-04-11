WEATHER »

What Happened to ‘We the People’?

As an American who voted for Donald Trump, I am outraged and furious. After Pres. Trump was fairly elected, there has been a full-throttled effort to reverse the election results by getting rid of Pres. Trump. Those involved: the media, Democrats, establishment Republicans, anti-Trumpers, the FBI, DOJ, radical activists, social media, bias lawyers, and a corrupt, rogue special counsel — Robert Mueller.

What has happened to the rule of law, honoring election results of “We the People,” and following the Constitution? I pray that our Republic will survive this mind-numbing attack, primarily by the socialist left.

