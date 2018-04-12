Democrats Endorse Eddie Hsueh in Sheriff’s Race

The Santa Barbara Democratic Central Committee endorsed Lt. Eddie Hsueh in the race for county sheriff. He is the only Democrat in the race. “We’re excited to have an experienced law enforcement officer who shares our Democratic values and priorities,” said Gail Teton-Landis, adding Hsueh makes the connection between mental-health services and law enforcement and has a background in Crisis Intervention Training. She noted the committee could not recall the last time a Democrat ran for Santa Barbara County sheriff.

The race is between Hsueh and current Sheriff Bill Brown and Lt. Brian Olmstead, both Republicans. While the position is nonpartisan, the Democratic Party stamp certainly boosts Hsueh’s campaign with money, mailers, and volunteers to walk precincts. (Last month, Olmstead won the endorsement of the sheriff’s deputy union.) The election is June 5.