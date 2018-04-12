WEATHER »
Lieutenant Eddie Hsueh. (Feb. 16, 2018)

Paul Wellman

Lieutenant Eddie Hsueh. (Feb. 16, 2018)

Democrats Endorse Eddie Hsueh in Sheriff’s Race

By (Contact)

The Santa Barbara Democratic Central Committee endorsed Lt. Eddie Hsueh in the race for county sheriff. He is the only Democrat in the race. “We’re excited to have an experienced law enforcement officer who shares our Democratic values and priorities,” said Gail Teton-Landis, adding Hsueh makes the connection between mental-health services and law enforcement and has a background in Crisis Intervention Training. She noted the committee could not recall the last time a Democrat ran for Santa Barbara County sheriff.

The race is between Hsueh and current Sheriff Bill Brown and Lt. Brian Olmstead, both Republicans. While the position is nonpartisan, the Democratic Party stamp certainly boosts Hsueh’s campaign with money, mailers, and volunteers to walk precincts. (Last month, Olmstead won the endorsement of the sheriff’s deputy union.) The election is June 5.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Democrats Endorse Eddie Hsueh in Sheriff’s Race

Central Committee says he shares their "Democratic values and priorities."

Arts Festivals Still Reeling from Fire and Flood

PuppetPalooza is struggling to pay its vendors and creditors.

Crime Rates Are Down, But Police Use of Force Is Up for Discussion

Chief Luhnow Takes Tough Questions from the Council

Will Traffic and Parking at the New Target Be a Problem?

Residents raise their concerns at a neighborhood meeting.

Post-1/9 Debris Flow, Private Montecito Group Partners with County

They've funded a new position within the County Executive Office.