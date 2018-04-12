WEATHER »
Frank Holguin (right) and his wife, Nona Holguin

Driving Dutch

By

Santa Barbarans of a certain age may remember Frank Holguin from the 1960 Dons football team, which famously won the CIF championship for Santa Barbara High under Coach Sam Cathcart. Or they may have bumped into him during his 35 years with the post office. But these days, Frank — whom we’re proud to call a member of the Thursday-morning, crack-of-dawn Indy delivery crew — is more likely to be found biking or beaching with his wife, Nona Holguin, or indulging in their favorite retirement activity — RVing. “We like to go camping a lot,” he said, “to the National Parks or nearby to Cachuma, Casitas.” Or even as far as Boise, Idaho, for a granddaughter’s softball championship in their trusty Dutchmen Express.

