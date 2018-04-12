History Relived

On my way to my dose of Astrologer Brezny insights last week, I came upon the In Memoriam to advocate Allan Ghitterman, a decades-long friend who modeled good sense as well as passion for all workers. Next, I sought the article on Antioch. Thanks to Lois Phillips, and her appreciation for working practitioner scholars, I was able to teach Organizational Psychology topics there for many years.

What Lois could not really say about herself was that she had the determination to counter so many stereotypes about re-entry men and women, and did so with incredible verve and a kind therapeutic edge.

Our graduates were accepted into prestigious schools for advanced work and many returned here. By allowing others to teach, mentor, and reach people who had a negative experience in earlier educational attempts, she revitalized several active and current members of our city, who still thrive here as movers and leaders. Her greatest strength: being open to all kinds of views with a careful ear and a compassionate “respectfully correct” heart before sharing any contrary views.

Thank you. So many in Santa Barbara history are too quickly forgotten for their contributions to the institutions we enjoy.