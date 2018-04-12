The Nuts and Bolts of Success with Lady Ridley-Tree

Do you consider yourself a businesswoman or a philanthropist first? Or are they intertwined? I don’t think of either of those things. I think of myself ​— ​my granddaughter bursts out in laughter when I say this ​— ​[as] a very ordinary person …. I think of myself as having the enormous privilege of sharing, and sometimes I get very emotional about it because I wish I had more to give. [I asked my accountant,] “How can I make more money so I can give it [away]?” He said, “By God, you give more than anyone.” And I said, “But, you know, there is something I really want to do. There is a project I really want to give more to. My taxes are taking too much this year. Isn’t there a way I can find more money to give to this project that I want to give to?” So, I don’t think of myself ever as a philanthropist. I just think I’m in a wonderful situation that I can earn money that I can give.

So you’re earning money to give away the money? I can live frugally because I’m older. There’s not much I need. I’ve traveled. My children are grown. My grandchildren are grown. I’ve taken care of them already so that I can be more generous.

You’ve been a benefactor to the art museum, the hospital cancer center, the zoo. Your interests are varied. What is your next project? Right now there is a care center. I find that there are so many people that have been so hurt by this last disaster that we’ve had …. I can’t believe how many people are hurt in such different ways, sociologically as well as having physical losses. And the care center, I think, is vital because it appears that people are going to need help for a lengthy period of time. I know how I feel, and my house is here. Sociologically it’s so awful …. And there are people that don’t realize how much they’ve been affected. But they’re beginning to find out.

Did you have experiences in your life that allow you to sympathize with the people who lost homes and loved ones? I think that if you live to be 90 years, you’ve probably had a group of experiences … you hope you have wisdom. You hope.

Tell me more about your role in PAI. I say it’s a mom-and-pop business because I have less than 30 people working for me, so I know each one intimately. Some have been there for 40 years. The business is 60 years old. … My head salesman, his father worked there first. And he started as a boy in the warehouse. I really couldn’t have a business without him. He’s invaluable. And he knows it …. He’s wonderful ​— ​hard to get along with sometimes, but wonderful.

And Maria Batista, she started with my husband. Her daughter now works with us as well. So it is a mom-and-pop business, and each person is very important to me.

And it’s a fascinating business. So many people in our business have gone belly-up because they have over-enlarged. We have not. We are small, but we are able to hang on. I don’t owe anybody any money. We probably run it in an old-fashioned way ​— ​we buy good inventory, have good people selling it. We have integrity. We do what we say we can do ​— ​no more and no less. Our word is pretty strong out there, after 60 years. We’ve taken care of Air Force One. And I’m very proud of that.

How did your husband get into this business? Oh, it’s a wonderful story. It was just after World War II. He was of very modest circumstances, and he had children. He looked around for a good business to get into, and he said he was going to get into the nuts and the bolts [of the airplane industry]. And everybody said, “Oh no, you need to get into engines and big parts.” And he said, “Nope. I’m going to sell nuts and bolts.” At nighttime, in his home, in Topanga Canyon, he would package nuts and bolts and sell those. He said people will always need nuts and bolts, but they won’t need big airplane parts. The big parts don’t wear out, but nuts and bolts wear out.

And then he had to go to the companies and give a sales pitch for them to buy his nuts and bolts. Right. Exactly. And they said, “Well, why don’t you manufacture them?” He said, “No, I’m not going to manufacture, because you have to do it so precisely to be with the FAA, and I always want to be on the right side with the FAA. And I don’t want anyone to ever say that I made a screw that wasn’t exactly with the FAA.” And some of the men friends said, “Oh, it won’t matter if you cheat a little bit.” And he said, “Oh no, I’m not ever going get in that position.” Of course his friends went to prison.

Because they cheated a little? They cheated a little bit. And that’s still true today. That’s still true today.

