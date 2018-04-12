SoCal Edison Briefs City on Continuing Downtown Santa Barbara Reliability Project

SoCal Edison presented an update at Tuesday’s City Council meeting on the Downtown Santa Barbara Reliability Project. Phases 1 and 2, which have occupied swaths of downtown Santa Barbara over the last months, are intended to install and/or replace underground structures, cable, electrical equipment, and the conduit system through many downtown streets. Construction on Phase 3 is set to begin this month, affecting parts of State and Santa Barbara streets between East Anapamu and East Ortega streets. The project’s estimated completion date is in 2019.
